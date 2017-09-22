22 Sept
John Fishwick claims he is “constantly inspired by tenacity and dedication of colleagues”, while outgoing president Gudrun Ravetz hails small acts of joined-up working by veterinary family.
Outgoing BVA president Gudrun Ravetz emphasised the importance of coordinated working among veterinary bodies as she handed the baton to John Fishwick for 2017-18.
Mrs Ravetz concluded her year at the association’s helm by highlighting the impact of BVA lobbying, particularly in the wake of the EU referendum.
Addressing BVA Members’ Day in Belfast, Mrs Ravetz said: “It is in big change that the veterinary family is so important, where small acts of joined-up working can lead to success. It’s why… we launched our #teamvet campaign, jointly with the BVNA, to champion the value of the veterinary team; whoever you are, whatever your affiliation and wherever in the world you are from.
“We sent the secretary of state [Michael Gove], among many others, BVA’s Brexit report… The following week, the important role vets play in UK animal health, welfare and public health was recognised by the environment secretary during one of his first public interviews on Radio 4’s Today programme. We are driving the conversation forward.”
Mrs Ravetz said members’ support and positive engagement from BVA specialist divisions had helped fuel the association’s success, and pressing issues raised and addressed included breeding and hereditary defects in pets, slaughterhouse welfare and workforce issues.
She said: “Even before the EU referendum, we have known there have been real concerns and challenges to maintaining a strong, sustainable veterinary workforce. One of the pieces of work the BVA is progressing from the Vet Futures Action Plan is research… to understand the underlying causes or mismatches between expectations and the realities of working life.
“We all have a role to play in making veterinary workplaces supportive and nurturing places for veterinary colleagues.”
John Fishwick, senior lecturer at the RVC, said he would be building on on the success of the “Team Vet” campaign launched earlier this year by the BVA and BVNA to champion the value of the veterinary team and encouraging support.
He said: “I am very much looking forward to the opportunities, and challenges, of the year ahead and the potential of the veterinary team if we all work together.”
A memorandum of understanding was signed between BVA and BVNA to emphasise the importance of joint working by the two professions.