29 Aug
The college has outlined the protocol through which some misconduct cases that are not deemed to require a full disciplinary hearing will be considered.
The RCVS has unveiled its new charter case committee (CCC), which is intended to deal with misconduct cases that are not deemed to require a full disciplinary hearing.
The structure was initially approved by the college’s council two years ago, but is only coming into force now, following the establishment of new preliminary investigation committees (PICs) last autumn.
Under its protocol, the CCC will have matters referred to it by the PICs for consideration.
Its members will then have the power to issue either a public warning that would be visible on the college’s website and register, or a confidential one.
The warnings do not affect a professional’s rights to practise, but will remain on their files for up to two years before being removed, with public warnings being accessible for up to six months.
The college has faced criticism from some quarters in recent times for a perceived lack of compassion for professionals facing disciplinary procedures.
But its registrar Eleanor Ferguson said the CCC would play “a vitally important role” in ensuring it acted as a compassionate regulator, while still upholding conduct and welfare standards, by examining less serious cases where a full hearing is not felt to be in the public interest.
Ms Ferguson added: “The type of cases we envisage being dealt with by the committee are those where the code [of professional conduct] has been breached, but where there is no ongoing risk to animal welfare or public confidence, and where the level of insight and personal reflection regarding their conduct is such that it can be resolved without the need for an onerous, stressful and expensive disciplinary committee hearing.”
The college said it expects the CCC, which has seven members, will deal with around 20 cases a year.
The committee has been established under powers given to the college by the Supplementary Royal Charter 2015.