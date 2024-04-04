4 Apr
Tim Richardson, previously chief operating officer at Linnaeus and with two decades of experience, joins Village Vets, which has 18 practices across Meath and Dublin.
Former Linnaeus chief operating officer Tim Richardson has joined Ireland’s largest vet group as its chief clinical officer.
Mr Richardson joins Village Vets, which has 18 practices across Meath and Dublin, as it plans to accelerate its plans for growth in the republic.
In his former role with Linnaeus, he oversaw 59 primary care and 17 referral hospitals in the UK, and before that was managing director at Linnaeus-owned Davies Veterinary Specialists and Southfields Veterinary Specialists.
Mr Richardson, who qualified as vet in 1998, also managed his own clinic in London and served as a vet for the Icelandic government.
He said: “In joining Village Vets, I am thrilled to work with Charles and the whole team as we build on our vision for the future. The Village Vets team is known for providing the highest quality of care to patients, and that is what resonates with me, having been part of the industry now for more than 25 years.
“We have many ambitions, including plans to establish referral hospitals, and this means we are poised to elevate standards of veterinary care even further, for the benefit of our patients, clients and, of course, all of our team.”
Charles Cosgrave, chief executive of Village Vets, said: “His appointment marks a significant milestone in our journey towards setting new standards of excellence in veterinary care while still being an organisation that is led by vets.”