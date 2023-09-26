26 Sept 2023
Linnaeus-owned Alder Veterinary Practice, in Guildford, has appointed experienced veterinary surgeon Aiz Baig to lead its expert clinical team.
Aiz Baig heads up the clinical team at Alder.
The new clinical director of a Surrey practice has pledged a compassionate, open and education experience for pet owners.
Alder Veterinary Practice, in Guildford, part of Linnaeus, has appointed Aiz Baig to lead its clinical team, and he said not only did he aim to ensure every pet received the finest treatment, but owners received the best support and advice.
He said: “My approach to veterinary care involves compassionate and thorough medical consultations.
“This involves actively listening to clients’ concerns, addressing their questions and creating tailored treatment plans that meet both the animal’s medical needs and the owner’s emotional requirements.”
Dr Baig added: “In my career I’ve diagnosed and treated a wide spectrum of medical conditions in companion animals, employing advanced diagnostic tools such as radiography, ultrasound, and lab tests to ensure accurate and timely diagnoses.
“I eagerly anticipate leading and inspiring my clinical team, optimising their skills and fostering a collaborative environment, together with driving continuous improvement, promoting clinical research and maintaining a culture of mentorship.
“Cultivating a positive practice culture, emphasising open communication, respect and a commitment to excellence, benefitting patients, clients, and the Linnaeus group, is something I am looking forward to.
“I will lead by example, fostering teamwork and ensuring the delivery of the highest standards of patient and client care.”