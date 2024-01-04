4 Jan
Staff are ‘thrilled’ by the project as they plan to create more services for clients.
A Greater Manchester practice has unveiled its recently developed home, while also welcoming a new senior vet to its team.
Kirsty Baird has been appointed as clinical director at Valentine’s Vets in Rochdale, where staff used a temporary unit in the car park to see clients as building work progressed.
The VetPartners practice is now planning to expand consultations and services from the new facilities which practice manager Lindsay Bowden said staff were “thrilled” by.
She said: “This refurbishment has made such a big difference to our practice and will transform the service we can offer.
“Kirsty has come on board at such an exciting time for Valentine’s Vets and is a great addition to our team.
“There are now two operating theatres and four consult rooms, including one for nurse-led clinics such as senior pet checks, nail clipping, weight and dental check-ups or bandage changes.
“The improvements mean we are able to be more versatile and we will now be offering appointments throughout the day.”
The expanded practice also offers separate waiting areas for cats and dogs, cattery and kennel facilities, plus a dedicated kennel where oxygen therapy can be administered to treat conditions such as pneumonia.
Clients were also able to access services from the group’s practice in nearby Middleton during the building work.