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21 Jul 2026

New Defra secretary appointed as Andy Burnham becomes Prime Minister

Angela Eagle, who was a junior minister in the department until last month, is now its third secretary of state since Labour took power.

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Allister Webb

Job Title
New Defra secretary appointed as Andy Burnham becomes Prime Minister

Angela Eagle has been named new Defra secretary.

Vets and farmers are facing the prospect of a tenth Defra secretary in as many years following government changes made by the new Prime Minister, Andy Burnham.

The appointment of Dame Angela Eagle was confirmed late last night as Mr Burnham finalised his Cabinet team on his first day in office.

Dame Angela, who served as food security minister in the department until last month, is the third MP to hold the position since Labour returned to power two years ago.

First appointment

In her first Cabinet appointment, she has succeeded her former boss, Emma Reynolds, who was named Chief Secretary to the Treasury working under the new Chancellor, John Healey.

Any changes to the department’s junior ministerial team are likely to be confirmed in the coming days.

But former Defra secretary, Steve Reed, has left government after losing the housing brief that he left the department for last year.

His place has been taken by the former Deputy Prime Minister, Angela Rayner, who herself returns to government after resigning