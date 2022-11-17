17 Nov 2022
A north-east surgery hopes to see more animals more quickly following its move to larger premises.
Ashfield Veterinary Surgery's new practice in Stanley, County Durham.
Moving to a new site will enable a County Durham veterinary practice to see more pets more quickly, bosses say.
CVS has opened a relocated Ashfield Veterinary Surgery in Stanley, which replaces its old site in nearby Lanchester.
It is also hoped that new vets will join the surgery, which is significantly larger than its predecessor and has seen expansion of its nursing and reception staff.
Clinical director Catherine Foreman said: “Our new modern site will mean we can offer an increased number of appointments for vets and nurses to our clients, meaning more pets can be seen more quickly.”
The new practice offers four consulting rooms, an isolation unit for patients with infectious diseases, and separate kennels for cats and dogs.
Radiography, dental radiography and ultrasonography equipment is also available on site, as well as blood pressure and carbon dioxide monitors.
Four vets currently work at the practice, which was bought by CVS four years ago.
CVS, which has more than 470 sites across the UK, hopes to recruit new vets to join the Ashfield team and has already expanded the nursing team to four.