3 Mar 2020
First specialist-led congenital heart disease clinic in the country will assess cats and dogs less than six months where a heart murmur has been detected.
Clinician in veterinary cardiology Joao Neves, specialist in internal medicine Laura Bree and cardiology nurse Ellen Gill examine a cat with a heart murmur. Images © Willows Veterinary Centre and Referral Service.
The UK’s first specialist-led congenital heart disease clinic for puppies and kittens has opened in the midlands.
Willows Veterinary Centre and Referral Service in Solihull has launched the pioneering initiative, which aims to assess cats and dogs aged younger than six months old where a heart murmur has been detected.
Willows, which is already home to one of the country’s busiest veterinary cardiology services, will then recommend a course of action and, if required, carry out keyhole surgery.
Chris Linney, head of cardiology at Willows, said: “This is the first specialist-led congenital heart disease clinic in the country, and will use some of the latest and most advanced equipment available in the veterinary world.
“As well as advanced ultrasound, we also have state-of-the-art CT available for assessment of complex cases.”
Mr Linney added: “All young animals with murmurs may benefit from the clinic, but those that are always recommended to undergo assessment are puppies with murmurs grade three (out of six) and higher, and kittens with murmurs grade four (out of six) and higher.
“By reviewing these animals at a younger age, we hope to be able to put care plans in place that can improve their long-term health. We will also offer a precise diagnosis, outlook and prognosis on the cause of the heart murmur and, where needed, carry out minimally invasive keyhole surgery.
“Often, the earlier these are performed the better the outlook for the patient.”