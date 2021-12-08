8 Dec 2021
The Pet Vet has surgeries in Barnsley, Doncaster and Rotherham, and now Lincoln – and the group has plans to expand its offering across the region.
The owners of a new veterinary practice in Lincoln are claiming it to be the first independent in the UK to be located within a prime retail park.
Family owned practice group The Pet Vet has opened the doors of the 5,500 sq ft facility at the Carlton Centre, which has seven consult rooms, three operating theatres, a dental theatre and imaging suite including x-ray, ultrasound and dental x-ray.
The practice also has separate dog and cat wards, and will offer services including orthopaedics, soft tissue surgery and dentistry.
Managing director Mel Fuller said: “We are excited to be able to expand our independent offering to the Lincoln community, providing the same high level of service that our patients have come to expect from us. We look forward to welcoming more pets and their owners to The Pet Vet family.”
The group has made tours of the practice available and encourages potential new customers to speak with members of staff.