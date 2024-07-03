3 Jul
Changes are being proposed to both practice and central support staffing in the latest round of restructuring proposals to hit the sector.
Hundreds of jobs could be at risk after a major veterinary care provider announced plans to restructure both front-line practice and support operations in the UK.
IVC Evidensia officials say continuing inflationary pressures, changing animal demographics post-pandemic and evolving client choices have led to the decision, which was announced late this afternoon (3 July).
The precise number of affected roles is subject to a consultation process, although it is understood that around 3% of the company’s UK workforce could be impacted.
A company statement said: “The health and well-being of the animals in our care is always our first priority.
“The current global inflation and cost-of-living challenges continue to impact customer choices in veterinary care, as it does in multiple other sectors, including retail, leisure and travel.
“Together with the fact that the COVID pet boom cohort have moved into their ‘healthy young adult’ stage of life, this is affecting the consultations and treatments that customers are choosing for their animals.”
The statement continued: “Having recruited significantly, during and after the pandemic, and given the changing volumes of work we’re seeing now, there are practices in our network with unsustainable staffing levels relative to the level of demand.
“As a result, we’re considering personnel changes within some of our clinics, and our central support teams, to align with these shifts in demand and ensure the sustainable delivery of our services.
“Where feasible, and depending on the role, we will seek alternate positions for affected colleagues elsewhere in our network – particularly where vet vacancies remain in many of our clinics, and will support anyone who ends up leaving our business.”
The announcement follows recent restructuring proposals at Linneaus and comes amid an ongoing pay and conditions dispute at Valley Vets in south Wales.