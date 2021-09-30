30 Sept 2021
Acai was brought to North Downs Specialist Referrals in Bletchingley, Surrey, after he was discovered to have a squamous cell carcinoma on the underside of his tongue.
Acai responded well to electrochemotherapy treatment.
A cat that was given 50 days to live is doing well 18 months after starting a new cancer treatment at a specialist referral practice.
Director of the oncology service at Linnaeus, and European and RCVS oncology specialist Gerry Polton realised Acai was a good candidate to receive electrochemotherapy treatment.
Mr Polton said: “This is a painful and destructive tumour, and, normally, life expectancy for these cases is only about 50 days, with appropriate pain relief.
“There really are no recognised treatment options for this dreadful disease. With surgery, they tend to survive for even less time than if they receive no treatment at all and nobody has ever convincingly demonstrated a chemotherapy option that consistently helps.”
Acai was put on his first treatment in April 2020, resulting in the tumour becoming “no longer apparent” after three months.
Mr Polton continued: “He received six treatments in total in that first course and remained in remission until February 2021. We performed two treatments two weeks apart, but Acai lost his appetite after the second treatment, so no more were given.
“We expected that the tumour would begin to progress quite rapidly, but remarkably he has responded so well and has got his appetite back.
“It is now 18 months since the lump was first identified, and the fact that he is happy and well at this point is extraordinary. We’re delighted and want to share this success story to raise awareness of the treatment so that other cats can benefit from it.”
Mr Polton added: “It combines a low dose of a chemotherapy drug and an electrical pulse, which is applied directly by an electrode.
“When the electric pulse is applied the cells form pores allowing the drug to enter and be active against the cancer.
“I was worried the electrical treatment might somehow make it difficult for Acai to eat and drink afterwards, but those concerns proved unfounded. Acai wasn’t remotely bothered – he just lapped it up.”