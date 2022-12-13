13 Dec 2022
Bosses say growing demand has triggered the move to a bigger practice in Inverness.
Members of the Highland Vet Referrals team outside the new practice in Inverness.
Rising client demand has prompted a Scottish veterinary practice to relocate and rebrand.
Bosses of the newly named Highland Vet Referrals said the move to larger facilities in Inverness is also likely to lead to a future expansion of its staff team.
Formed in 2014, the practice has moved from its original base to a new 3,000sq ft facility in the city’s Culduthel Avenue.
The new site offers facilities including two new operating theatres, three consulting rooms, a laboratory, separate cat and dog wards, and a new CT scanner enabling vets to carry out a variety of surgical procedures, including spinal surgery.
Practice director Sandra Campbell said: “Due to the significant number of referral patients we’ve treated in recent years, we’ve now outgrown our first opinion and referrals practice at Argyle Street.
“It is, therefore, important that we move sites to continue to deliver exceptional veterinary referral care.
“Our dedicated team of vets and nurses are driven to achieve the best outcomes for patients while maintaining the highest standards of care for patients.”
The practice, which is owned by IVC Evidensia, offers care across the Highlands and the north of Scotland.