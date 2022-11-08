8 Nov 2022
North Star Vets has opened two new practices in the north-west following an investment of £1 million.
North Star Vets was founded by vets Sean Cleary and Richard Thomas, along with accountant Jane Platt and is based on a branch partnership scheme that offers head vets a stake in the business.
The first North Star practice, Burford Lane Vets, was opened last year at Lymm in Cheshire, and now two further sites have opened their doors in Runcorn and Warrington.
Rhys Peters has become clinic director at Westbrook Vets in Warrington, while Becky Crossfield takes on the same role at Sandymoor Vets in Runcorn.
Dr Cleary, from North Star Vets, said: “The ethos of North Star Vets is about giving the next generation of ambitious vets an opportunity to own a share of their own practice and to run it the way they want, without the risk and substantial capital investment that would usually be required to open their own site.
“Our practices also have the added benefit of our central resources spanning clinical, financial, HR, marketing, procurement and property expertise, which are all required to create a successful business.
“In addition, clients enjoy the service levels and continuity that owner-managed businesses are renowned for.”
Miss Crossfield said: “For the past few years, I’ve been thinking about opening my own practice, but the expense, complexities, risk and lack of experience were all holding me back. All this made North Star’s proposition very attractive.
“Having the support and knowledge of Sean, Richard and Jane has been invaluable, and has created a superb, team-centric practice that is proving an immediate hit with local pet owners.”
Dr Peters and Miss Crossfield join original equity partner Peter De Villiers, who runs Burford Lane Vets, which is now turning over £100,000 a month just over a year since it opened.
North Star is aiming to grow to 10 practices over the next four years.