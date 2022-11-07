7 Nov 2022
The Veterinary Osteoarthritis Alliance launched the partnership with CVS at a training day in Birmingham.
One of the UK’s largest veterinary groups has entered into a new partnership which it is hoped will improve the treatment and management of OA.
The link-up between CVS and the Veterinary Osteoarthritis Alliance (VOA) was launched with a training day held at the NEC in Birmingham.
VOA director Stuart Carmichael said: “VOA’s aim is to provide access to the latest research, evidence and technologies, and facilitate a multi-professional collaboration supporting practices wishing to improve their management of OA.
“We have developed theoretical and practical training to improve OA management in clinical practices.
“This is the start of a longer-term partnership between the VOA and CVS, with a memorandum of understanding outlining our shared ambition to improve OA management.”
Dozens of vets from 35 CVS practices had identified OA as the main clinical area their team wanted to develop knowledge in over the next 18 months.
The training day, which was also supported by Zoetis, discussed a number of issues including diagnosis, surgical decisions, pain management and longer-term monitoring.
CVS event organiser Kathryn Patel said: “This project is an exciting opportunity to review the use of multimodal management and individual treatment planning for OA cases, including development of nurse mobility clinics.
“Recent research has illustrated the need for increased support of OA-affected pets and their owners, and we are proud that so many CVS practices have recognised this and made improving case management their clinical focus this year.”