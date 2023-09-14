14 Sept
Bristol graduate Christopher Tems, who is also a qualified mountain leader and climbing instructor, aims to develop group’s practice clinical directors.
Linnaeus has appointed a new primary care medical director.
Christopher Tems, who in addition to being a vet is a qualified mountain leader and climbing instructor, has joined the group ready to share his vast experience and clinical knowledge with those working in the group’s primary care practices.
Following graduation from the University of Bristol Veterinary School in 2005, Dr Tems worked in small animal practice in Wales and Kent, followed by his first clinical director role in 2012. He later became a senior clinical director, regional director and referral operations director in a large UK veterinary group.
Dr Tems said: “We already do amazing quality work within Linnaeus, and I’d like to see how we can optimise what we deliver to our patients and clients to take that to the next level.
“I want to focus on helping to develop the clinical directors leading our practices so they and their teams can deliver a better world for pets.”
On joining Linnaeus, Dr Tems said: “I was looking for the next challenge in my career and was keen to find a role where I could make a difference to vets working in practice – especially in primary care, using my experience of leading and developing practices to help new clinical directors with the enormous responsibility of leading a clinical team.
“I’ve already been impressed by how many amazing people there are in Linnaeus, and the quality of work which is being undertaken already is phenomenal.”
Dr Tems climbs all over the UK and further afield, and can be found with groups in the mountains most weekends.