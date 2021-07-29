“ADHD and the vet world” by Tasha Walsh – Monday 13 September from 12:30pm to 1:30pm: exploring the traits of ADHD and the impact of being neurodiverse while working in the veterinary world. Learn how to spot if your client potentially has ADHD, the impact for your clients and their pets if ADHD is present, and useful organisational and calming strategies for yourselves and your clients.