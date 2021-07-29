29 Jul
Series looking at areas that affect many veterinary professionals being rolled out from August as part of the RCVS Mind Matters Initiative.
A series of webinars by the RCVS Mind Matters Initiative (MMI) will examine mental and physical health and well-being issues affecting veterinary professionals.
Each session will be delivered by people with expertise in the issues discussed, with many sessions including practical tips and advice on how vet professionals can support colleague’s mental well-being, manage their own mental health and help to create healthier workplaces.
The webinars are:
“Chronic illness in practice: the missing piece of the puzzle” by Claire Hodgson – Wednesday 11 August from 12:30pm to 1:30pm: this webinar will provide an introduction into what it is like to live with chronic illness, how you can support colleagues who are living with physical ill health, and how you can build a supportive and inclusive workplace environment.
“Managing stress with the right brain” by Mark Tabachnik – Monday 16 August from 12:30pm to 1:30pm: the webinar will use several techniques from coaching and mental fitness to give individuals more options to better manage their own responses to stressful situations.
“StreetVetting: the power of pets and companionship” by Jade Statt – Tuesday 17 August from 12:30pm to 1:30pm: the webinar will look at the life-changing work of StreetVet – a network of mobile veterinary practices providing free veterinary care to animals within the homeless community in cities across the UK – and how the remarkable bond between humans and animals brings hope and purpose to the most vulnerable in society.
“ADHD and the vet world” by Tasha Walsh – Monday 13 September from 12:30pm to 1:30pm: exploring the traits of ADHD and the impact of being neurodiverse while working in the veterinary world. Learn how to spot if your client potentially has ADHD, the impact for your clients and their pets if ADHD is present, and useful organisational and calming strategies for yourselves and your clients.
“Taming your inner perfectionist” by Olivia Oginska – Tuesday 14 September from 12:30pm to 1:30pm: explaining the phenomenon of perfectionism and provide readily applicable tools to manage its negative impact. Full details are available on the Mind Matters website.