6 Nov
Latest veterinary degree programme also attracting interest from outside Scotland, with third of all applications for 2025-26 academic year from elsewhere.
The launch of Scotland’s newest veterinary degree programme has attracted significant interest among prospective students well beyond the nation’s borders, according to officials.
Dozens of students have started at the new Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC) vet school in Aberdeen after the college was granted its own formal degree-awarding powers last month.
But bosses have now revealed that more than a third of the applications it has already received for the 2025-26 academic year are from outside Scotland.
And although a primary aim of the course has been to help address workforce pressures in the country’s remote and rural areas, they also recognise the potential for broader benefits.
Dean of veterinary medicine Caroline Argo acknowledged it would be many years before the college could seek accreditation from many overseas regulators, despite the interest of students abroad.
But Prof Argo added: “We fully appreciate that the challenges that face the UK profession are not unique. It is our hope in future years to be able to meet their needs also.”
More than half of this year’s 45-strong cohort are said to be from remote and rural parts of Scotland, where challenges of recruiting and retaining clinicians are considered particularly acute.
Earlier this year, the college acted as host for the first Future Vets Scotland summer camp, which is part of a wider programme intended to inspire more young people to consider a veterinary-based career, and they believe the degree’s structure can also help to address many of the sector’s present challenges.
Prof Argo said: “It is now recognised that the UK veterinary profession is failing to achieve self-sufficiency in generating and retaining home-grown talent.
“This has serious ramifications for key sectors of the profession that are central to Scotland’s ambitions, economy and the sustainability of our rural communities.
“By aligning the attitudes and abilities of our veterinary students more directly with the needs of the Scottish profession, we hope to train the general practitioners that are so essential for our food sector and mixed practices.”
With the degree course now underway, the college is now aiming to consolidate its existing links with the farming, food and government sectors in addition to the veterinary professions.
But leaders say they also want to expand their programme of “gateway” further education courses, which they believe can help to address issues by offering alternative routes into vet school.
One student who has already benefited from that scheme is Abbi Harcus, from east Ayrshire, who completed her own HND in Rural Animal Health at SRUC earlier this year.
She said: “I was about 15 when I knew I wanted to be a vet, but when I started the HND I realised I had a lot to learn. When I finish, I want to go into practice as soon as I can, and I’ll definitely stay in Scotland.
“There are so many rural areas that struggle to keep vets; staying in the industry is tough. I’m ready for it, and I think things are going to start changing soon.
“Everything I’ve learned with my HND will be really important when I finish and go into practice – it’s been the best start I could have had. Everything has just worked out so well.”