16 Jan 2020
Additional vets and nurses will be required when £1.4 million West Yorkshire hospital opens in late summer.
The site to be converted into the new Beechwood veterinary hospital.
Plans for a new £1.4 million veterinary hospital in Leeds have been revealed.
Work will start in April to convert an office building at Temple House in Seacroft into a new veterinary hospital for Beechwood Veterinary Group – part of VetPartners.
The 20-strong team based at Beechwood’s main veterinary clinic in Crossgates, Leeds, will transfer to the new site when work is completed in late summer.
Plans for the new hospital include:
The practice will also create a dedicated room to provide a calm, quiet and less clinical space for owners and their pets during difficult times.
The new site is big enough to house a CT scanner in the future, which will boost its capability for handling a wider variety of cases.
The relocation will lead to the recruitment of additional team members, including vets and nurses, to join the current team.
Following the opening of the new hospital, Beechwood’s main Crossgates site will remain open as a branch surgery for routine health care.