13 Feb
A new client care training hub for receptionists and other public-facing workers has been launched by the CVS Group in a move it believes is a first for the veterinary sector.
The project is intended to offer courses primarily for the group’s estimated 1,100 receptionists as well as other client-facing staff in its practices, crematoria and laboratories.
Group learning partner Philip Webb said: “We have some excellent receptionists in our practices, with a wide range of skills and experience. But we’ve never offered one consistent onboarding and training process across all of our sites, nor created a central network of support.
“We hope the quality of training we’re offering, along with the peer support network we’re facilitating, will make our colleagues’ day-to-day life even more rewarding and will longer-term serve to develop their careers.”
The project will form a new part of the group’s Knowledge Hub platform and offers courses on themes including:
The company’s own learning, education and development team has developed specific materials for staff in farm practice, laboratory and crematoria settings, while further resources are expected to be made available in the coming months.
A forum for staff to share their experiences and collaborate across practices is also being offered.