Future sector leaders are already in the profession and need encouragement as they continue along their career path, Liz Somerville told congress delegates.
Veterinary sector leaders have been urged to make a pledge to support the development of the next generation of bosses.
The plea was made by the incoming VMG president, Liz Somerville, on the opening day of the group’s annual congress in Stratford-upon-Avon today (25 April).
In her first speech after succeeding Miles Russell, she drew on the experiences of being taken “under the wing” of another former president at the start of her career journey.
She said: “The next generation of leaders are already working in veterinary teams. What they need is encouragement to take that next step and to feel supported as I was.”
Mrs Somerville told delegates the group’s newly published report on veterinary leadership, which is being launched at the congress and will be discussed at a panel session later, offers signs of encouragement, but also showed there was much more to do.
She said the group wants to “transform” veterinary leadership in the next five years and the reports, which will be published on an annual basis from now on, would hold them to account.
Earlier, Mr Russell said it had been a “life-changing experience” to serve as president as he thanked board members and staff for their support.
He said the group’s Certificate and Diploma in Veterinary Leadership and Management (CVLM) programme had gone from “strength to strength” with the awarding of its first diplomas, and paid particular tribute to the work of former president Richard Casey, who has stepped down from the officer team.
Several delegates who have completed diploma and certificate qualifications also received their awards this morning.