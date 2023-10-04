4 Oct
Entries can be submitted until mid-December, with self-nomination now permitted in five categories.
Entries have opened for the 2024 RCVS Honours and Awards, with self-nomination being allowed in several categories for the first time.
Submissions can be made between now and 15 December, with shortlists expected to be presented to the college’s council and VN council in the spring.
College president Sue Paterson said the awards were “a fantastic opportunity” to recognise the exceptional work in the professions.
She added: “The power of having your hard work and dedication recognised by your friends and colleagues cannot be underestimated. We are a humble and mighty profession and there are so many amazing people out there, many of whom do not realise just how incredible and influential they are.”
Self-nominations are permitted in five award categories – compassion, impact, inspiration, international and student community – although at least two supporting statements are still required in each case.
The main awards are the Queen’s Medal and the Veterinary Nursing Golden Jubilee Award, which recognise vets and nurses who have had distinguished careers with sustained achievement. The latter also seeks to recognise nurses who have acted as leaders of and ambassadors for the profession.
VN council chairperson Belinda Andrews-Jones said there were “so many extraordinary veterinary nurses” who deserved to be recognised for their contributions. She added: “Our profession wouldn’t be where it is today without their determination and dedication.”
Nominations can also be submitted for Honorary Associateship, which is open to laypeople who have made a special contribution to the sector.
More information about the awards is available online, while a series of interviews with this year’s winners is due to be made available on the college’s YouTube channel soon.