13 Dec 2022
Senior college officials will be facing questions from professionals next month.
The event is at the Radisson Blu Hotel near East Midlands Airport.
The RCVS has announced plans for its first Regional Question Time of 2023 next month.
The sessions were reintroduced last autumn following the coronavirus lockdowns, and professionals are now being invited to take part in the session at Nottingham’s Radisson Blu Hotel, near East Midlands Airport, on Wednesday 18 January.
The event begins with a meal and drinks from 6:30pm, before the main programme begins at 7:30pm.
The meeting takes place the day before the first council meeting of the new year at the University of Nottingham School of Veterinary Medicine and Science, where the contentious “under care” reform proposals are expected to be considered again.
Senior college officers will face questions on topics chosen by audience members during the event, which is the first of four planned for the year ahead.
College president Melissa Donald said she was looking forward to discussing key issues facing the sector following the first Question Time event of her tenure in Glasgow last September.
Dr Donald said: “A key mission of mine as RCVS president is to talk and listen to as many members of the profession as I possibly can.
“Many of the current issues we are facing are multifactorial and do not have quick fixes, so gaining different perspectives and listening to what you, our veterinary professionals, have to say is of vital importance.
“We are here to listen and look forward to meeting as many of you as possible.”
Places at the event can be booked via the events and meetings section of the RCVS website.