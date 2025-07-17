17 Jul 2025
Four VetSkill courses have been given the green light following an RCVS accreditation assessment earlier this year.
VetSkill’s Sara Marlow and Robyn Spittle.
An awarding body for veterinary qualifications says it has developed a “robust pathway” following RCVS approval of four nursing diploma courses.
Two VetSkill programmes for companion animal nursing, at level 3 and level 7 respectively, have been awarded five-year accreditation by the college, along with their equine equivalents. The decision follows a three-day assessment that took place in the spring.
The new qualifications are based on pre-existing awards, but are said to offer “enhancements” for students and employers alike, such as helping to develop nurses with holistic approaches to work.
VetSkill chief executive Sam Double said she was “particularly excited” that students who successfully complete the qualification will now be automatically entered onto the group’s SQP register.
She continued: “By doing so we have created a robust pathway for the future role of nurse prescriber and future opportunities for skills development and enhanced competence by progressing learners onto our Advanced Veterinary Nursing qualifications.
“I would like to personally thank those involved in providing extensive feedback during the development stage and those who participated in the RCVS review.
“Finally, I wish to highlight the standard of excellence that our learners, employers and training providers deliver that earns the RCVS recognition that they rightly deserve.”
VetSkill will hold an information session for existing education centres that deliver its VTEC nursing diplomas on 31 July, while those interested in becoming a VetSkill centre can contact [email protected] for an invite.
The RCVS panel reviewing the qualifications issued a range of commendations to VetSkill for embracing advanced technology and automated systems, its organisational ethos and commitment to promoting sustainability, evidence-based methods and assessment strategies, and integration of wellbeing across all standards.
Mrs Double added: “To receive such extensive commendations from the RCVS means a lot to all of us here at VetSkill and I am very proud to lead such an inspirational team.”