Efficacy

It is important to realise the efficacy of a drug is dependent on the headline compound – for example, chondroitin –

but also the salt it is included as – for example, sulphate – as a different salt can significantly alter a product’s toxicity and adsorption. Different calcium salts have markedly different absorptive properties in the gastrointestinal tract, so any data supporting efficacy, potential toxicity or dose should relate to that specific salt and not the headline compound alone. This should mean the particular formulation being sold is bioavailable (that is, results in measurable plasma levels) and preferably be taken up by the target tissue (for instance, glucosamine).