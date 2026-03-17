Arguably, the veterinary profession in the UK needs a more holistic strategic approach and better data in this area (Cousquer, 2023; Cousquer et al, 2025). This is, in part, because the sector has had limited input from occupational health and safety professionals. In what follows, we consider the current legal background of mental health in the workplace and the recent publication of BSI 30480 and ISO 45003. This allows us to consider how relevant legislation, codes of practice and guidance can inform the development of approaches in this area. A key lesson emerging from this overview is the need for an occupational health and safety approach that recognises the need for primary, secondary and tertiary measures to be part of any strategy going forwards. The article concludes with some simple suggestions that can be explored as we continue to evolve our approach in this area.