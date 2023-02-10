10 Feb
Report finds fewer than 10% of workers received a rise above current inflation levels and warns more pay demands may follow, amid ongoing industrial action in other sectors.
A new survey claims that more than one in five UK veterinary sector staff received no pay increase at all last year.
The report by NSV Veterinary Recruitment also found fewer than 10% of workers received a rise above current inflation levels and warned more pay demands may follow, amid ongoing industrial action in other sectors.
Meanwhile, union leaders have urged professionals to seek their help in securing better pay deals from employers.
The analysis, which is based on the salaries of more than 3,000 people at the end of December 2022, found that 22% were given no pay rise at all in the preceding 12 months.
Around two-thirds had their pay increased, either by between 1% and 5% (41.5%), or between 6% and 10% (25.5%). But, with consumer price inflation running at 10.5% in December, only 9% of workers received rises of 11% or more.
Although NSV has indicated it does not expect to see pay issues in the veterinary sector leading to industrial action, the report acknowledged that the outcomes of high-profile disputes elsewhere could well increase the pressure on employers in the months ahead.
The report said: “There is certainly some talk that employers are banking on wages overall falling or off-setting wage demands with changes in working conditions.
“But as increased mortgage and rents hit at the same time as energy and food prices soar, it could be that wage demands are storing up.
“With a number of well-publicised strikes, these are being watched closely by the profession.”
The potential for continuing pressure on wages was also highlighted during a session on charging at the recent SPVS Congress in Birmingham.
A profitability study by the accountancy firm Hazlewoods, which was presented to delegates, found that adjusted staffing costs accounted for at least 40% of practice turnover in around 71% of cases, based on an analysis of 35 practices, with 40% reporting costs accounting for 50% of turnover or more.
Hazlewoods partner Suzanne Headington – who specialises in the veterinary sector – said above inflation salary increases would remain possible, even if the rate of price increases begin to fall during 2023, because of the broader challenges of recruiting and retaining staff.
She encouraged delegates not to be complacent, and review what they are doing on a regular basis. But she also urged them to be clinically led, adding: “If you’re doing the right thing for the animal, then the charges should follow anyway.”
The NSV survey also indicated average salary levels in Scotland are higher for permanent veterinary and nursing staff than in most areas of England and Wales.
Although minimum pay levels were lower north of the border than in most other areas, it found that average salaries for vets ranged from £39,299 to £78,597 per year, depending on seniority and sector, with mixed practices tending to pay more. Meanwhile, nurses’ average salaries ranged from £23,227 for assistants to £35,091 per year for senior and managerial roles.
Only London and the south-east recorded higher average pay levels at partner level for vets, and at senior or managerial level for nurses.
Publication of the NSV survey comes soon after the charity Vetlife revealed the volume of requests it received for financial assistance from veterinary professionals more than trebled in 2022 compared to the previous year.
The British Veterinary Union (BVU), which is a branch of Unite, believes pay failing to keep up with inflation is likely to be a factor and said it was “saddened” by the surge in pleas for help.
Branch chairperson Suzanna Hudson-Cooke said: “The BVU is grateful to Vetlife for the work they do, supporting the workers in the veterinary sector, but concerned that so many are in financial hardship in a profitable industry such as ours.”
Dr Hudson-Cooke added: “We would urge veterinary workers across the sector to reach out to us as the only trade union for the sector for support in requesting pay rises from their employers.
“The BVU offers representation to all workers in the veterinary sector, including [animal care assistants] and receptionists, who are often among the worst paid workers in our industry.”
At present, the BVU only has a recognition agreement in place with the RSPCA, making it the only major care provider that would face disruption in the event of a dispute leading to strike action.
But work is continuing to secure recognition agreements with other organisations and, while stressing it would always seek negotiations before resorting to the “drastic action” of walkouts, Dr Hudson-Cooke said the current industrial action is helping to boost its membership, too.
She added: “I think, all across the country, people are watching the strikes and looking at their own situations.
“Our membership numbers are always rising and I think this is in part due to seeing the positive response to strikes in the public eye at the moment.”