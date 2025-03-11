11 Mar 2025
Company says multi-species learning portal enables animal health professionals to access free CPD.
Ceva Animal Health has announced the relaunch of its multi-species online learning portal for animal health professionals.
The company said the Ceva Academy would provide complete, free online CPD and was designed to help vets, RVNs and SQPs achieve the “highest possible standards of health and well-being for the animals in their care”.
More than 30 courses providing above 40 hours of CPD are on the site, with the courses designed to provide self-paced learning and covering practical hints and tips.
Topics include small animal cardiology, hypertension, dermatology, behaviour and gastroenterology, Q fever, cattle reproduction and mobility and zoonotic conditions.
Ceva Academy also includes a series of downloadable resources, including practice posters, social media content and owner leaflets.
Dan Cripwell, vet channel marketing and technical manager at Ceva, said: “We have consolidated our portfolio of online learning courses and resources into one multi-species portal to give animal health professionals flexible access to high quality CPD and information in one convenient location.
“We will continue to add cutting edge content to Ceva Academy to ensure that vet professionals and SQPs are as up to date as possible on key healthcare topics.”
The academy is available online now.