22 Jul
Places are now available for two courses taking place this autumn, with more set to follow in early 2025.
Veterinary professionals are being given another chance to become mental health first aiders through two online training programmes planned for this autumn.
Officials from the RCVS Mind Matters Initiative (MMI) joined forces with Mental Health First Aid England to provide a two-day, in-person course in Nottingham earlier this year.
Now, the two organisations are linking up again to provide a two-day online programme for everyone working within the sector, which will take place on 8 and 15 October.
A separate course, provided by the charity Aware, will be offered to professionals in Northern Ireland on the same dates.
Each programme will see participants become fully certified mental health first aiders on completion, while specific courses for staff working in Wales and Scotland are planned for early next year.
MMI lead Rapinder Newton said: “Having already successfully run an in-person Mental Health First Aid course earlier in the year, we were keen to provide greater accessibility by bringing the course online and opening it up to more members of the professions across all four home nations.
“The course is ideal for individuals looking to gain the knowledge and skills to spot signs of people experiencing poor mental health, to be confident in starting a conversation with someone who might be struggling, and to learn how to signpost to appropriate support.
“As our network of veterinary mental health first aiders continues to grow, we are proud to see the impact that is being had – the more veterinary professionals we can support to become mental health first aiders, the more people will be able to easily access support as and when they need it most.”
Further details of both courses, and how to register, are available on the MMI events web page. Registration will close no later than 9 September or earlier if the courses are full.