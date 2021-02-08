8 Feb 2021
Business consultancy donates 20 laptops, tablets and PCs to its local parish council for distribution to children trying to learn from home without their own computer.
A selection of the equipment donated by Onswitch has been given to Brown's Church of England Primary School in Lincolnshire.
A veterinary business consultancy is getting involved with a programme to provide computers to children learning from home.
Onswitch has joined charities and educational bodies in calling on anyone with unwanted computers and mobile devices to consider donating these to help provide much-needed practical support.
Onswitch founder Alison Lambert said: “Like a lot of businesses, at Onswitch HQ we have a cupboard where unwanted technology is stored ‘just in case’ – too good to throw away, but no longer needed.
“Looking through it recently, we found 20 laptops, tablets and PCs that we’re not using now that our team is all working from home.”
Mrs Lambert continued: “We’ve given them to our local parish council to distribute to households in need of practical home schooling support, and I’d urge all my colleagues across the veterinary sector to check whether their practices can do the same.
”Your old laptop could make the world of difference to someone’s future opportunities.”
To find out more about the scheme, visit www.business2schools.com/donate