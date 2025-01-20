20 Jan
The outgoing head of the RVC is set to take up a new role with a major veterinary care provider later this year.
Stuart Reid is one of two new board members whose appointments have been announced by IVC Evidensia.
Although he is not due to begin working with the firm until August, when he is also set to begin a new job in the US, Prof Reid, said he was “delighted” to join its board.
He added: “As the veterinary profession continues to evolve rapidly, IVC Evidensia’s global network is positioned to lead the way in developing and delivering exceptional care to animals, outstanding service to their owners, and world-class training and development of veterinary professionals.”
The news follows last October’s announcement that Prof Reid would be leaving the RVC, where he has served as principal since 2011, later this year to become chief executive of the American Association of Veterinary Colleges.
He will be joined on the IVC board by Christopher Ott, chief medical officer for physician services at HCA Healthcare’s clinical services group in Nashville, Tennessee, who began his role last month.
IVC chairperson Kate Swann described the appointments as “an exciting step forward” for the company.
She said: “Both bring a passion for improving care and supporting colleagues, and I’m confident their contributions will help strengthen our organisation to the benefit of the animals we care for, the customers we support, our dedicated people, and the communities around us.”