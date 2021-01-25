25 Jan
Vetlife figures show almost 4,000 members of the veterinary community used the charity’s confidential helpline during 2020.
New figures show 2020 was the busiest year on record for Vetlife Helpline.
The number of calls to the helpline increased 25%, with 3,921 contacts made by members of the veterinary community compared to 3,117 in 2019.
Many of the calls and emails made to the helpline were linked to the coronavirus pandemic.
Vetlife is a charity that supports the veterinary profession through its helpline, health and financial support services. All members of the veterinary community are welcome to use Vetlife Helpline – including vets, vet nurses, students and other practice non-clinical staff.
Vetlife Helpline manager Rosie Allister said: “The past year has been the busiest Vetlife Helpline has seen. It has been a very difficult time for many people in the veterinary community, and we are glad so many people have been in touch.
“As well as calls relating to the effects of the pandemic, other stresses haven’t gone away – and we are still offering support for people experiencing stress, concerns about mental health, work demands, support at work and many other concerns.” As well as the Vetlife Helpline service experiencing an increase in demand, the Vetlife Health Support service saw a record number of referrals.
Katie Moore, who chairs Helpline and Health Support, said “Given the extraordinary challenges faced by our profession both in 2020 and now in 2021, it is not surprising that not only Vetlife Helpline, but also Vetlife Health Support, have experienced their busiest 12-month period, with a large increase in referrals to our Health Support service over recent months.”
Vetlife Helpline is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year on 0303 040 2551 or via anonymous email.