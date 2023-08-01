Mutual benefits

Every time we consider purchasing a new piece of equipment, consider how/who it will benefit in the veterinary team, and the clients alike. Also, consider if this equipment is transferable. For example, you may have a vet who is capable and keen with endoscopy, but consider what will happen to the endoscope if this vet moves on to pastures new. Would the demand for this procedure persist? Would another vet at the practice be enthusiastic about taking over the role? Or would the equipment retire to the back of the cupboard?