6 Sept 2022
Officials say the link, which will see many RSPCA-affiliated owners moved to PDSA care, will enable both to focus more on their core work as the cost of living crisis continues to bite.
Two charities have announced a new partnership they claim will protect affordable care provision for low-income pet owners and ensure rescued animals get help more quickly.
The initiative between PDSA and the RSPCA comes as the latter group reported a 24% increase in abandoned animals during the first seven months of this year alone.
The agreement affects RSPCA-affiliated owners in London, Birmingham, Manchester and Merthyr Tydfil.
Officials said the agreement was drawn up following the RSPCA’s decision to stop providing subsidised veterinary care, so it can focus its resources on helping the animals it rescues from cruelty or neglect.
The deal will see PDSA take over the running of the Finsbury Park Animal Hospital in North London, where it said it also plans to make “significant” investment.
Staff are currently being consulted on a transfer proposal and officials insist no job losses are planned.
The groups said all current RSPCA-affiliated owners in Birmingham, plus most in Manchester, will be able to access services at PDSA Pet Hospitals from November.
Others, including those registered at Merthyr Tydfil, will be able to access a £1 million treatment fund and the charities insist they will both continue to offer fee support.
Richard Hooker, PDSA’s director of veterinary services, said: “This partnership strengthens the strategic direction of both charities, enabling us both to expand our reach and benefit – and ensuring every pound donated works harder.”
In its latest figures, the RSPCA said it had received 22,908 abandonment reports between January and July this year, up from 18,375 over the same period last year.
Chief executive Chris Sherwood said: “This is a powerful partnership which helps both people and animals at a time when our services are needed more than ever due to the cost of living crisis.
“By working together with PDSA, we can both focus on our strengths, our core charitable objectives, and ours is rescuing the thousands of animals most in need, those who have no one else.”
It is also hoped that some PDSA hospitals will be able to treat some of the animals rescued by the RSPCA in the future.