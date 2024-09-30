30 Sept
Vet Serina Filler has joined the employee-owned practice, which has eight sites across Kent.
A first group clinical director in a vet business’ 134-year history has been announced.
Serina Filler – described as a vet, published author and industry speaker with 12 years’ experience in Europe, the UK and US – has been appointed to the role at independent veterinary group Pennard Vets.
The Kent-based practice, which has a 172-strong team, formed in 1890 and now has eight sites across the county, including a new £3.5 million flagship in Sevenoaks.
Dr Filler said: “I studied to become a vet in Austria, with most of my final year spent at Washington State University in the US, where I was fortunate to spend time in a hands-on clinical environment with plenty of direct exposure to pets and clients.
“While at university in Austria I also ran a cat rescue network and after qualifying I worked as a vet in private clinics and a university teaching hospital in Germany.
“I then moved to the UK and achieved a postgraduate certificate in small animal medicine and surgery, spending three years studying under world-renowned professor Severine Tasker for a PhD in feline haemoplasmas, which is a blood-borne disease that causes anaemia in cats. I also worked part-time in two private practices in Bristol during my PhD studies as I couldn’t stay too far away from clinical practice.”
Dr Filler, who also worked at The London Cat Clinic – helping its start-up transition to a 24-hour hospital – before a stint in industry roles, added: “My move to Pennard Vets in a leadership role is an exciting opportunity for me, and I feel like it’s the right place to be – especially looking at how the profession might change in the future and the opportunities we’ll see with new technologies emerging.
“The team is committed to innovation in pet care and investing in their people. I know that I’ll enjoy supporting, mentoring and leading the clinical teams, as well as overseeing and developing new protocols, practical workflow improvements, and strategic business planning and development across the entire group.
“From everything I know about Pennard Vets, it’s a place where people do the right thing; there is a genuine commitment to its teams, clients and pets to deliver excellence in veterinary care; and I can’t wait to be a part of that.”