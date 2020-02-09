One of the reasons that directors bring in new directors is to harness new energy, passion and ideas, so it’s important that they are at least prepared to consider the value of change. No business can ever expand beyond the horizons and bandwidth of its board. It’s one of the aspects that can be addressed in the partnership agreement, but as one practice owner put it: “You have to get along with your fellow directors. That doesn’t mean they need to be your best friends, but you do have to have mutual respect and the ability to communicate.”