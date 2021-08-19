free calming products for use by the rescue to help support animals in their care

free access to training and advice by leading training and behaviour professionals, plus special events focused on celebrating and supporting the rescue sector

access to an exclusive video, branded with each rescue centre’s own logo for potential adopters to watch. It will feature important points to consider when adopting – especially around emotional needs

bespoke commercial plan featuring discount off trade prices

enrolment to Pet Remedy’s charity donation scheme, so supporters buying products can donate directly to the rescue centre and Pet Remedy can match every donation

Passion

Andrew Hale, animal behaviourist at Pet Remedy, said: “Working in and supporting animal rescue is a real passion of mine. With more than 10 years’ experience in the field, I know how difficult it can be to both raise revenue and ensure adopters are fully aware of the care need of the animal they are adopting. So I am really proud of our new rescue partnership, which offers the opportunity to help in both these areas.