19 Aug 2021
Company behind calming product range has launched a partnership programme to help increase success of adoptions and offer rescue sector chance to boost revenue.
Pet Remedy has announced a partnership programme to help support the animal rescue sector.
The manufacturer of natural de-stress and calming products says it has set up the Pet Remedy Rescue Partnership with the aim of ensuring success of future animal adoptions and to provide rescue organisations with an additional revenue stream.
Following a lengthy consultation with the animal rescue sector, the new programme has been designed to offer benefits tailored to each organisation regardless of size or setup.
The Pet Remedy Rescue Partnership includes:
Andrew Hale, animal behaviourist at Pet Remedy, said: “Working in and supporting animal rescue is a real passion of mine. With more than 10 years’ experience in the field, I know how difficult it can be to both raise revenue and ensure adopters are fully aware of the care need of the animal they are adopting. So I am really proud of our new rescue partnership, which offers the opportunity to help in both these areas.
“I am particularly excited about the role that the new adoption video can play in informing adopters of the important considerations when welcoming their new companions into their family. Understanding and supporting the animal’s emotional need is so important if an adoption is to be successful, and the video puts a real focus on this.”
Pet Remedy is inviting rescue centres to get in touch and find out more about the scene’s benefits by emailing [email protected]