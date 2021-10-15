15 Oct 2021
Prof Borriello becomes the sixth recipient of the award in recognition of his “science-based” principles and “global vision” during tenure as chief executive of the VMD.
Peter Borriello, former chief executive at the VMD, has become the sixth recipient of the Special NOAH Award for Contribution to Animal Health.
The award was presented by NOAH chair Caitrina Oakes on behalf of the NOAH board and its members at NOAH’s conference on “Sustainability, innovation and the role of animal health”.
Presenting the award, Ms Oakes explained how the VMD’s primary role was to protect public health, animal health and the environment, with all these intertwined.
Speaking about Prof Borriello’s achievements, Ms Oakes said: “During your tenure as chief executive, with your science-based principles and global vision, the VMD has been achieving this through being mindful of the need for a thriving UK animal health industry to innovate on a global stage.
“Times have been challenging – the UK’s exit from the EU has meant much work was needed to help ensure consistent availability of veterinary medicines to UK vets, farmers and pet owners. In a similar manner, the COVID-19 pandemic added another unexpected layer of complexity to supply chains.”
Ms Oakes added: “Responsible use of antibiotics benefits us all, with improved animal health and welfare as well as ensuring the long-term safety, efficacy and availability of authorised veterinary antibiotics.
“The VMD has been a key driver in the One Health challenge of antibiotic resistance, alongside other stakeholders such as RUMA. Under your leadership, the usage of antibiotics by UK vets and farmers has decreased substantially while measures to prevent disease, such as vaccination, have grown.”
And she continued: “Of course, health challenges such as antibiotic resistance, and new and emerging diseases such as COVID-19 do not respect borders, and this brings us to another milestone achievement of the VMD under your leadership, the establishment of the VMD’s Safe Medicines for Animals through regulatory training (aka SMArt) programme charity.
“This initiative provides expert training programmes around the world to help build global capacity in responsible governance for the regulation, manufacture, distribution, and use of safe and effective veterinary medicines, with the associated benefits for the health and welfare of people, animals and the environment – a truly innovative approach from a regulatory authority.”
To mark the award, NOAH has made a donation to the SMArt (Safe Medicines for Animals through regulatory training) charity programme.