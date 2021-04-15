15 Apr 2021
Jolyon Martin has been named in the <em>Forbes</em> 30 Under 30 Europe: Science and Healthcare list for 2021.
Jolyon Martin is a co-founder of PetMedix.
The co-founder of animal health start-up PetMedix has been named in an influential list that recognises groundbreaking achievements.
Jolyon Martin, co-founder and head of business development for the company, has been named in the Forbes 30 Under 30 Europe: Science and Healthcare list for 2021.
The honour “recognises his groundbreaking work, translating cutting-edge human health technology into companion animals to provide precision treatments for pets”. He is also said to have been instrumental in the rapid growth of PetMedix towards becoming a significant player in the animal health market.
Forbes magazine’s prestigious lists recognise 300 individuals across 10 categories below the age of 30 who have achieved excellence in their field. Nominees are judged on leadership and disruption, entrepreneurial mindset and results, and the likelihood of changing their field over the next half-century.
Dr Martin, who during his PhD at the University of Cambridge developed a transgenic mouse platform – a technology that has resulted in a number of successful, novel therapies for humans – that is able to create fully canine antibodies, is the only honouree from an animal health company to be named in this year’s list.
Dr Martin said: “I am honoured to be included in the Forbes 30 Under 30 list, and excited to join the global network of fellow entrepreneurs. I’ve always had a passion for animals, having been surrounded by dogs growing up.
“We also have increasing evidence about the close links between the health and welfare of pets and their human owners. I am thrilled that my work at PetMedix, developing therapeutics to fill a yawning gap in the provision of precision medicine for pets, has been recognised among such outstanding fellow honourees.”