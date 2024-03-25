25 Mar
Alison Hammond named Vet of the Year and Nicole Shorto wins Vet Nurse of the Year at annual awards ceremony.
Petplan announced the winners of its 2024 Veterinary Awards during a black tie ceremony in Manchester, hosted by TV personality Claudia Winkleman.
Now in their 25th year, the awards recognise the nation’s most outstanding veterinary professionals, who have been nominated by clients and colleagues alike for their continued hard work and dedication to keeping pets healthy.
Alison Hammond from the Mainstone Veterinary Clinic in Romsey was named Vet of the Year, Nicole Shorto from Peak Veterinary Practice in Sheffield won Vet Nurse of the Year, while House and Jackson scooped the Practice of the Year award.
The event was held at Albert Hall in Manchester on 22 March and awards were presented to five category winners.
Each winner was selected by a panel of independent expert judges, including presidents of the Animal and Veterinary Service, BVNA and SPVS.
Petplan’s trading director, Isabella von Mesterhazy, said: “[It] was an evening of coming together to celebrate both our finalists and winners for 2024 and also recognise just how many veterinary professionals these awards have touched, inspired and supported during their 25 year history.
“With over 38,000 nominations received this year, these awards continue to go from strength to strength as vet staff and pet owners alike show their support for the incredible work that goes on in practices on a daily basis.”