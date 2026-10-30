30 Oct 2026
Petplan announces veterinary award finalists
Three finalists have been named in each of the five categories ahead of the ceremony next month.
The finalists have been announced for the 2026 Petplan Veterinary Awards, which will be presented next month.
Organisers have hailed the “exceptionally strong field of nominations” after three finalists were shortlisted in each of the five award categories from thousands of submissions.
Finalists
- Vet of the Year: Daniel Lomas, Langford Veterinary Services; Hazel Harris, Vets4Pets Cardiff Ely; Liz Brenhouse, Vets for Pets Old Kent Road.
- Vet Nurse of the Year: Claudine Sparke, Wildbore Vetstop; Elise Friar, Dumbarton Vets4Pets; Laura Baker, Swayne and Partners
- Practice Support Staff of the Year: Lesley Robbins, Putlands Veterinary Centre; Sophie Burns, V for Vets; Stacey Shiplee, Three Rivers Vet Group
- Practice Manager of the Year: Louise Piper, Bolton Vets4Pets; Nicky Sheldon, E C Straiton and Partners Veterinary Hospital; Sharon Price, Daleside Veterinary Group
- Practice of the Year: Beccles Equine Veterinary Services; Fenton Vets; South Moor Vets.
Inspired
Petplan director of trading Joanna Maclennan said: “Every year, we are inspired by the incredible stories shared through the Petplan Veterinary Awards.
“We know how vital veterinary professionals are in keeping the nation’s pets healthy and helping families through some of their most challenging moments.
“The compassion, expertise and dedication shown by veterinary teams across the UK is extraordinary.
“These awards are an opportunity to recognise and celebrate those who go above and beyond every day, and we look forward to congratulating this year’s finalists and winners.”
The awards will be presented at a ceremony in Canary Wharf, London on 19 November.