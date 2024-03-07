7 Mar
Organisers have hailed a record year for nominations ahead of the 25th annual ceremony in Manchester later this month.
The finalists for the 25th Petplan Veterinary Awards have been announced ahead of the annual presentation later this month.
Officials say more than 38,000 nominations have been submitted across the five award categories this year, with finalists being chosen by representatives of the BSAVA, BVA and BVNA.
The awards are due to be presented at a ceremony in Manchester on 21 March during BSAVA Congress.
The finalists are:
Practice Support Staff of the Year
Practice Manager of the Year
Practice of the Year
Vet Nurse of the Year
Vet of the Year
Petplan trading director Bella von Mesterhazy said: “We have seen a record-breaking number of nominations for this year’s awards highlighting just how appreciative pet owners and veterinary colleagues alike are of the incredible work that goes on in practices across the UK.
“We witness this on a daily basis and, after 25 years championing the dedication and compassion of those in the veterinary industry, we are looking forward to celebrating all the finalists and applauding the winners at this year’s event on 21 March.”