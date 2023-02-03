3 Feb
Former BVA and SPVS president Gudrun Ravetz will take on the newly created role.
Pets at Home has announced the appointment of Gudrun Ravetz to the newly created role of veterinary officer of Pets at Home Group.
The former BVA and SPVS president has more than 20 years’ experience as a vet and is head of workplace engagement at Vets4Pets.
In her new role, Mrs Ravetz will also become chairperson of the pet welfare committee, which provides oversight of products and services, risk management, pet welfare messaging and consumer engagement, in addition to ownership of clinical and pet-related research funds.
Louise Stonier, Vets4Pets chief operating officer, said: “I’m delighted to announce Gudrun’s new role today [3 February]. She has an impressive track record of supporting and advocating for the UK’s vet community, and brings her strong network and proven expertise to the role.
“Today’s announcement is a critical step in the strengthening of our central clinical team, reinforcing our laser focus on delivering the best pet care across the UK.”
Mrs Ravetz said: “Pets at Home has a critical role in the UK’s pet care ecosystem. I’m excited to have the opportunity to take a leading role in shaping the future of clinical expertise and pet welfare within the business, and to also join the pet welfare committee, which will help to showcase our progress and identify how we can best share our knowledge on some of the most important issues affecting pets and vets.
“Pets at Home has an unwavering priority of ‘putting pets first’ and I’m looking forward to helping with this mission.”