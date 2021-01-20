20 Jan 2021
Dachshund plagued by spinal and neck problems undergoes four-month stretch of treatment and physiotherapy.
A dachshund plagued by spinal and neck problems has bounced back to full health after a four-month stretch of pilates and physiotherapy.
Seven-year-old Pip endured two operations on her spine before she was diagnosed with a herniated disc in her neck.
Pip has now undergone a transformation after a bespoke, hands-on treatment at Willows Veterinary Centre and Referral Service in Solihull.
Willows’ veterinary physiotherapist Emma Box led Pip’s innovative treatment plan, which included pilates-style stretches and exercises, physio sessions, massage and laser therapy.
She said: “Pip was diagnosed with an intervertebral disc herniation following an MRI scan, a common condition that affects one in four dachshunds. Pip’s history of two spinal surgeries persuaded us that she should be treated conservatively rather than surgically this time.
“She was assessed at weekly physiotherapy sessions, and we also prescribed a personalised home exercise programme. Each exercise has a particular target and aimed to challenge Pip as she progressed; many of them were aimed at improving Pip’s core strength, balance and posture, similar to Pilates exercises.
Ms Box added: “One particular exercise involved Pip standing on a wobble cushion because adding varying degrees of instability into an easy posture, such as standing, activates the muscles in her core and spine, making her work harder to stay balanced.
“She took to these exercises very quickly, with a little persuasion from cheese slices, and Pip’s owner was amazingly dedicated in replicating them at home, performing them two to three times a day.
“It worked very well as, by doing these exercises, Pip can now perform functional activities around the house far more easily, enabling her to live a normal dog life.
“She’s now made a full recovery after four long months of commitment from her owners, although we love seeing Pip back for her maintenance physiotherapy sessions, where we aim to keep her fit and do all we can to prevent further injury.”