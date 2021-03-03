3 Mar
Jo Thorne organises weekly yoga sessions to support health and well-being of colleagues during latest COVID-19 lockdown.
A veterinary receptionist has been doing her bit to keep spirits up, and support the health and well-being of colleagues in lockdown, by organising weekly yoga sessions.
Jo Thorne – who works at Kinfauns Veterinary Centre in Dovercourt, Essex – hosts the online sessions on Sunday mornings for colleagues working across VetPartners practices and its central support team.
Team members are loving the sessions and are learning various yoga techniques, such as cat and cow stretches, warrior and downward-facing dog, as well as meditation and breathing techniques.
Miss Thorne said: “Lockdown and working during the pandemic have proved challenging and stressful for many people, so VetPartners has looked at ways of ensuring everyone feels supported and cared for.
“In January, VetPartners raised awareness of the HALT acronym that reminded us to take a moment – HALT – and ask ourselves if we are feeling hungry, angry, lonely or tired, as when one of these areas is out of balance, we will struggle with health and well-being. So this simple technique reminds us to address one of these basic needs.”
Miss Thorne added: “It fitted in with the ethos of yoga as it is about balancing mind, body and emotions, and I thought offering the weekly classes would really benefit colleagues across the group.
“The uptake and interest in the classes has been lovely, with both regulars and those who dip in and out when they have time. Doing weekly yoga sessions gives them an opportunity to remove themselves from the pressure, stretch out muscles and release tension.
“One hour on a yoga mat letting go of your thoughts, and focusing only on uniting your breath and movement, is so beneficial for your well-being and vitality, physically and mentally.”