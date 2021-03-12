12 Mar 2021
If you’re looking for a new opportunity in the post-COVID veterinary world, this 540 square metre building in central England – complete with prior use as a practice – could be for you…
The past 12 months have shown just how resilient the veterinary sector really is.
COVID-19 shook the world to its core and many industries will take years to recover from its sudden and seismic impact last March.
But despite this, business is booming for many vet practices, and the sector is still seen as a safe bet by the markets’ big players – with a number of significant investments announced since the pandemic began.
The fact we can see new signs of another corporate buying bubble also highlights the growing confidence that – whatever the long-term economic impact of coronavirus – the pet pound remains resilient and that now is a good time to own a veterinary practice.
But finding a suitable site is not always easy. Ripping apart an existing structure or finding land and building something entirely new takes time and – more importantly – money, so the chance to lease a building that’s already been used as a veterinary practice is a rare and attractive opportunity.
A single-storey, attractive building, originally built in the 1990’s and fully refurbished in 2020, boasts all the amenities one would expect of a modern business facility in an ideal location at the entrance to the well-established Coventry Business Park.
Such a prominent position, and the fact it has been used as a veterinary practice before, offers a real head start when it comes to “kerb appeal” and also for attracting those all-important clients and their pets.
Rob Hearle, director at Avison Young, believes the property would be an ideal start up site or the perfect property to expand an existing veterinary practice.
He said: “We have seen an increasing number of valuations required over the course of 2020 and the beginning of 2021 to get estate matters in order, to bring in new partners or replace partners who are leaving for retirement purposes or, importantly, in order to raise finance for property improvement, extensions or group expansion to meet the growing demand in the sector.
“While the initial national lockdown had clear adverse effects on business, it is now widely regarded as recovered and this sentiment can be backed up with the large groups reporting share price growth and profits return. With it a surge in investor appetite and, in many instances, this relates directly to investment value.”
So, if you are looking for the ideal place to start something new or a building to grow your business, then look no further and email Rob at Avison Young or telephone him on 020 7 911 2532 today for further details…