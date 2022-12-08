8 Dec 2022
Nine-month-old Parsnip needed emergency surgery for severe urethral damage, but close working by primary practice Boundary Vets and referral practice Davies Veterinary Specialists led to good outcome.
Parsnip the cat.
Cooperation between a primary care practice and a referral centre ensured a successful outcome for a young Burmese cat that needed emergency surgery for severe urethral damage.
Parsnip, a nine-month-old Burmese, was seen in September by Boundary Vets in Abingdon, when his owner was worried he had become very lethargic and disinterested in food. He also appeared in considerable pain when urinating.
Boundary clinical director and vet Anna Sacewicz examined Parsnip, noticed the abdomen was painful, and blood tests and scans showed the cat may have a urinary tract injury that had ruptured his bladder or urethra.
Miss Sacewicz said: “We took him into surgery, which confirmed an extensive rupture of the junction between bladder and urethra, with urine leaking into the abdomen. As the injuries were severe, we realised we would need urgent support from a surgical specialist, so we contacted Davies Veterinary Specialists for help.”
Once rushed to Davies in Hertfordshire, European specialist in small animal surgery Javier Rincon Alvarez and surgical resident Rufus Hammerton undertook surgery.
Dr Hammerton said: “We found a circumferential urethral tear that had separated the cranial urethra from the attachment to the bladder.
“We repaired the tear (hand-sutured anastomosis), and a cystostomy tube was placed to keep the bladder empty during recovery in hospital.”
Mr Alvarez added: “Urethras in cats are small and thin structures, making surgery challenging. Extremely careful dissection, suture pre-placement and maintenance of lumen patency by introducing a urinary catheter from the bladder were key for the success of the surgery.
“Bladder neck avulsion is a relatively rare injury, which occurs after trauma to the abdomen or pelvis. Rapid identification of the injury, placement of a temporary cystostomy tube and referral to Davies by Parsnip’s primary care veterinary surgeon Anna Sacewicz was crucial for the positive outcome for him.”