1 Sept 2023
Jon Mills is stepping back from full-time practice at West Midlands Veterinary Referrals after more than 30 years in practice.
Jon Mills, who has already skied across Greenland, is preparing for new adventures after 30 years at West Midlands Veterinary Referrals.
A vet who co-founded a leading midlands referral hospital is setting his sights on a different kind of peak following his retirement from full-time practice.
Jon Mills’ thirst for adventure has already taken him skiing across Greenland and trekking in California’s Sierra Nevada during his 32-year career.
But, while he still plans to do some work with West Midlands Veterinary Referrals (WMR), he also has his eyes set on challenges, including climbing Mount Everest, pursuing a degree in conservation and helping to preserve wildlife habitats.
His next trip will take him to Nepal to tackle the world’s eighth highest mountain, Manaslu, in preparation for a future tilt at Everest.
But, while his personal ambitions may be abroad, Mr Mills will still be part of the team at the Staffordshire hospital.
He said: “WMR has a great team and I’ll miss working with them every day. I’ll still do a few days here and there to help cover holidays etc, and I’ll keep a close eye on future developments at WMR, which I know will continue to go from strength-to-strength.
A 1991 Cambridge graduate, Mr Mills set up WMR in Lichfield with his colleague Andy Whittingham in 2011 and oversaw the practice’s move to its current home near Burton-upon-Trent.
He said: “There have been many highlights over the years at WMR, but I especially enjoyed seeing colleagues develop, along with designing our new hospital.
“The dynamics change when you take charge of a business. You stop thinking about ‘me’ and start thinking about ‘us’.”
Mr Whittingham said: “Beyond his professional role, Jon’s support and guidance as a co-founder have been invaluable. His mission to ensure the team’s happiness and practice success has left an indelible mark on us all.
“He’ll always be cherished by the WMR family, and his presence will be dearly missed.”