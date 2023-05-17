17 May
BVU and Unite leaders hope the deal between them and Valley Vets will inspire others to seek similar arrangements throughout the sector.
Union leaders have completed a “historic” agreement to secure formal recognition at a Welsh veterinary practice group.
British Veterinary Union (BVU) officials hope the deal between them and Valley Vets will inspire workers in other veterinary businesses to follow suit.
The BVU, which is a branch of the Unite union, has been seeking recognition within the UK’s largest veterinary companies for some time, having previously secured an agreement with the RSPCA.
The union says the deal is the first of its kind in the UK veterinary sector and covers around 120 staff at Valley Vets’ practices in Cardiff, Caerphilly, Pentyrch and Ystrad Mynach.
BVU chairperson Suzanna Hudson-Cooke said: “This agreement, providing Valley Vets workers with the means to organise and then improve their jobs, pay and conditions, will serve as an inspiration to others in the veterinary industry who wish to do the same.”
Vet and workplace rep Greg Dixon said staff were “looking forward to working together with their employer to carve out a brilliant future.”
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham added: “This is an historic achievement for the veterinary sector, as the first-ever union recognition agreement in a private veterinary company in the UK.
“The hard miles of union organisation have delivered. What we need is more similar agreements across the entire sector.”
The announcement follows repeated calls from the union for greater dialogue between itself and employers over recent months to help address ongoing economic and staff retention challenges.
A Valley Vets spokesperson said: “Following a request from a small number of employees, Valley Vets has voluntarily entered into a non-legally binding agreement with Unite for those employees who wish to participate.
“This is just one of the ways in which Valley Vets encourages an open and positive dialogue with its team, who will continue to have the opportunity for direct discussions if they prefer.”