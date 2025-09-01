1 Sept 2025
Diagnosing endometriosis, a chronic condition that can cause debilitating pain and an array of other symptoms, is said to be a lengthy and difficult process.
Westway Vets clinical director Becky Richardson with a patient.
A vet has joined the campaign to raise awareness of endometriosis having been diagnosed with the condition 20 years after first suffering symptoms.
Westway Vets clinical director Becky Richardson, 36, was diagnosed with stage four endometriosis earlier this year, having first suffered symptoms at the age of 16.
The practice, which has 16 branches across the north-east and is part of VetPartners, has become an Endometriosis Friendly Employer as part of a scheme run by the charity Endometriosis UK, and Mrs Richardson is hoping other employers will follow suit.
Endometriosis is a disease in which cells and tissue similar to the inner lining of the uterus grow elsewhere in the body, such as the ovaries, fallopian tubes or the bladder.
The condition is said to affect one in 10 women in the UK – more than 1.5 million – and can cause varying symptoms such as severe and debilitating pain, backache, fatigue and difficulty getting pregnant.
Mrs Richardson said the condition is “complex and poorly understood,” adding: “A combination of long gynaecology waiting lists and limited knowledge of the condition, even among some medical professionals, can leave women feeling dismissed, isolated and desperate.”
The Endometriosis Friendly Employer scheme provides employers with information and guidance to support those with the condition in the workplace.
It was created to foster a culture in which employees with suspected or diagnosed endometriosis feel comfortable discussing it with their line manager or nominated “endometriosis champions” and so reasonable adjustments and flexibility can be provided.
In collaboration with colleagues living with the condition, the large group has developed an endometriosis policy to support its employees.
Mrs Richardson said: “I have been overwhelmed by the number of colleagues keen to get involved in this initiative and I think this shows that despite all the work being done around women’s health in the workplace, there is plenty more to be achieved.
“As an employer, Westway Vets is committed to supporting our colleagues and helping them to reach their full potential.
“That’s why we’re proud to have signed up to become an Endometriosis Friendly Employer, and we hope we are leading the way for other employers.”