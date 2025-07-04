4 Jul 2025
Harrison Family Vets say the new course is vital to maintaining the company’s culture and service standards.
Managing director Tim Harrison said: “As our business grows, it’s critical that our senior people are empowered with the knowledge, ability and confidence to lead their teams effectively.
“Investing in their development means we can maintain our culture, standards and client service – ensuring pets and their owners consistently receive the highest level of care.”
Since its launch in Reading four years ago, the company has opened practices in the West Midlands, Yorkshire and the north-west and aims to have up to 30 across the UK by the end of the decade.
The leadership programme follows the launch of a front of house care co-ordinator development plan, which is intended to offer career development, including salary increase eligibility for completing the training, earlier this year.
Operations director Kristie Faulkner said: “Our care co-ordinators play a crucial role in ensuring our clients and pets feel supported from the moment they make contact with us.
“Their role is varied, fast-paced and essential to delivering Fear Free practice and exceptional client service.
“They are often the heroes of our practices, so we believe they should be recognised and rewarded accordingly, and this structured development pathway is a key part of that.”